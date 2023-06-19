Second boy's condition improves after sand dune tragedy

On Thursday locals gathered at Medlands Beach for a blessing, shared prayer and meditation time. Photo / Vicky Kyan via Facebook

There is a glimmer of hope in the wake of the heart-wrenching sand dune collapse that killed one boy on Aotea, Great Barrier Island last Sunday.

The 14-year-old boy who was rushed to Starship alongside his mate Levi after being buried under collapsing sand, is no longer in critical condition.

The incident occurred as the boy and Levi Sonchai Golaboski, aged 12, were innocently digging tunnels into the dune.

Levi could not be saved and was taken off life support Thursday.

In a statement released by Levi's dad, Logan, the family expressed their deep sorrow, saying, "It's with a heavy heart that we will say goodbye to our loved son Levi Sonchai Golaboski."

They also thanked everyone for their support and requested prayers for the other boy's recovery.

Providing an update Sunday, a spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora announced the second boy is now in a serious but stable condition.

Staff of Kaitoke School, where both boys were students, say students have been profoundly affected by the incident.

Earlier this week, the school extended aroha and condolences to Levi's family.

"There are very few words that can describe what we are feeling and going through." Principal Leanne Eloff said.

"To honor Levi's memory, the school closed its doors on Friday and will remain closed until next Tuesday to allow time for mourning and reflection.:

The community of Aotea, Great Barrier has banded together, and a Givealittle page has been created to support the families of the boys.

"The whole community of Great Barrier Island is devastated and banding together with solidarity and strength of love to support them," wrote Aroha McGeady, the creator of the Givealittle page.

The Givealittle has already raised over $50,000.

On Thursday morning locals gathered at Medlands Beach for a blessing, karakia and meditation.

The two boys were flown by rescue helicopter to Starship Children’s Hospital at around 4 P.M. last Sunday, in critical condition.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter teams praised around two dozen beachgoers, locals and emergency service teams who scrambled to dig the boys out.

One of the boys was able to be pulled out of the sand with the help of a vehicle. However, the other boy was completely buried and was not breathing by the time he was recovered.

The sand banks on Medlands Beach on the island's east coast suffered erosion of around a meter after high seas from Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

The erosion also resulted in the loss of vegetation that plays a vital role in stabilizing the dunes.

Parts of the dunes themselves were carved out as far back as 10 to 15 meters during the storm.

As investigations into the incident continue, police will be conducting inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release findings in due course.

“Police would like to extend our deep condolences to their family and friends at this very difficult time,” they said inn a statement.

Levi returned home on Friday, he will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. in Okiwi on Tuesday.

The whānau has extended an invitation to all friends, and the broader community.