Second case confirmed to have BA.4 Omicron sub variant

The Ministry of Health has reported 6,636 new community cases and seven more Covid-19 related deaths.

It has also been confirmed that a second case of the BA.4 Omicron sub-variant has been found in a person having travelled overseas. The sub-variant has been reported in Southern Africa and Europe, and most recently New South Wales in Australia.

Of the deaths, which occurred over the past two days, only one was female and the rest were male. Three people were from Auckland, one from Waikato, one from Bay of Plenty, one from Wairarapa and one from Canterbury. One person was in their 40s, one in their 50s, three in their 80s and two aged over 90.

The death total is now at 757 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is at 11.

Of the new cases, Auckland cases are at 1,956. Elsewhere, Northland (141), Tai Rāwhiti (77), Lakes (105) and South Canterbury (98) are regions that have seen a drop in case numbers. Southern (Otago/Southland) case numbers are also under their usual 1,000 trend, with 784 today.

Hospitalisations are now at 480. Some 232 people are in hospitals across Auckland's three DHBs, while Canterbury has shot up from 60 yesterday to 74 today. Some 12 people are in intensive care units, and the average age of hospitalisations is at 59.

There were also 19 first doses, 15 second doses, 458 booster doses, 31 paediatric first doses and 337 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.