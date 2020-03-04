Second Covid-19 case confirmed in Aotearoa

General-Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has confirmed the second Covid-19 case in an NZ citizen.

A woman in her 30s who recently returned from Northern Italy has tested positive.

Dr Bloomfield says the woman is currently in self-isolation in her home with support from health authorities.

Authorities say she does not need hospital care at present.

The woman’s partner is also showing symptoms and is currently being tested.

Public health officials last night began tracing the woman’s other close and casual contacts to ensure appropriate protection measures are in place.

The flight on which the woman returned to New Zealand was NZ283 from Singapore to Auckland on 25 February.

She then flew from Auckland to Palmerston North on flight NZ5103 on 2 March, returning to Auckland on NZ8114 the same day.

Air New Zealand which has confirmed the passenger travelled on its services says is proactively working to contact customers who travelled on these flights.

“We are working closely with the Ministry of Health to identify and proactively contact customers from these flights. This includes utilising our own Contact Centre staff. The health and safety of passengers and crew is Air New Zealand's top priority and our aircraft already undergo a thorough cleaning process, which includes cleaning surfaces such as tray tables and inflight entertainment screens with a disinfectant that kills viruses,” Air New Zealand Chief Medical Officer Dr Ben Johnston says.

Anyone who was on these flights and is concerned or would like information should contact the Healthline number 0800 358 5453.

In addition, contact is being made with the two medical centres where the woman sought advice and treatment to determine if there is any risk to staff or other people who may have been at the centre at that time.

Dr Bloomfield says appropriate contact tracing and action will be taken as required.

Two schools have also been notified about the positive test as there is a family member at each of those schools. These schools are Westlake Boys and Westlake Girls High Schools.

The family members who attend these schools are not symptomatic and are now at home in isolation. They did not travel to Italy, are both well and are being monitored.

The Ministries of Education and Health will work together to provide the schools with appropriate advice and support.

Dr Bloomfield says, “I want to say that this is a Kiwi family that has been affected by a virus that is part of a worldwide outbreak. What they need is support and understanding. Our task is to ensure they have all the support and health care they need.”