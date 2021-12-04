Second Gisborne wastewater positive; Auckland DHB hits 90% Māori first vaccinations

The Covid-19 virus has been detected in a second wastewater sample taken this week in Tairāwhiti Gisborne, the Ministry of Health says. The sample was on taken on Thursday.

"Public Health Officials are not aware of any recovered cases in the region who may be shedding the virus and believe there is a strong possibility there could be an undetected case in the community, the ministry said in a statement.

"Anyone living in the region with any symptoms that could be Covid-19 – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get a test."

Testing is available over the weekend at the drive-through at 110 Peel Street from 9am – 4pm.

Māori vaccination - Auckland DHB

The Auckland DHB's eligible Māori population is expected to reach the milestone of 90 per cent first vaccinations later today, the ministry said.

Earlier today, there were "less than 20 doses to go," the ministry said in a statement said. Eighty-one cent of iAuckland DHB's eligible Māori population are now fully vaccinated.

Today's cases

The ministry is reporting 98 new community cases of Covid-19 today, across Northland (3), Auckland (64), Waikato (21), Bay of Plenty (6), Lakes (1), Hawke’s Bay (2) and Nelson Marlborough (1).

The new Northland cases are in Kaitaia and all three are household contacts of a previously reported case.

In the Waikato, the ministry says four previously reported Taranaki cases that normally reside in the Waikato have been reclassified as Waikato cases. The ministry is encouraging anyone with symptoms, particularly those living in Te Kūiti, to get a test.

The new cases in the Bay of Plenty are all in the Western Bay of Plenty area and are contacts of existing cases. One case is receiving care in Tauranga Hospital.

In the Lakes area, the ministry says there is one new case to report today in Mangakino. The case was tested in the Waikato and is being managed by the Waikato DHB. Details of testing and vaccination locations and hours will be available on the Lakes DHB Facebook page.

Hospital

Seventy-three people are in hospital today with Covid-19. Nine are in North Shore, 31 in Auckland, 29 in Middlemore, three in Waikato and one in Tauranga. Seven require intensive care or high dependency unity support - two in Auckland; three in Middlemore, one in North Shore and one in Waikato.

The ministry says 57 per cent are unvaccinated, 23 per cent partially vaccinated and 14 per cent fully vaccinated. The status of six per cent is unknown.

The average age of the people is 49 years old.