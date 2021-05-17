Second-half surge not enough for Warriors to beat Eels

Despite a second-half resurgence from the Warriors, it wasn't enough to take the victory in the NRL's Magic Round, and they lost to the Eels 34-18.

The match-sealing try came from Parramatta rookie debutant Jakob Arthur, who was on the field due to five-eight Dylan Brown's suspension, placing the ball down the other end to bury the Warriors' comeback in the 75th minute.

The win and Arhur's performance weren't the only 'magical' moments in the game, as the Eels caused mayhem in the first 20 minutes of the game with four converted tries. Josh Curran was the only Warrior to get a four-pointer in the first half, courtesy of a Kodi Nikorima bomb-assist in the 33rd minute. Curran left the field later due to a hyperextended elbow.

The Warriors tried to mount an attack comeback in the second half, starting with a returning Ben Murdoch-Masila from injury scoring a four-pointer. Teenage rookie Reece Walsh produced a step-and-dummy combo to plant the ball for four points with halfback Kodi Nikorima converting all three tries, but it would be the last points the New Zealand side would get on the board.

To add to the Warriors' woes, winger Rocco Berry suffered a head knock during the game and failed the head injury test to return, meaning he could be out for the next game too.

Their next game will be on Friday, May 21, when the Warriors will have to regroup with whatever strength they have left for the West Tigers.