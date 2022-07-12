Second monkeypox case in Aotearoa

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus Photo / NIAID

A second case of the highly contagious monkeypox variant of smallpox, has been detected in New Zealand, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person is isolating in Northland and it's believed acquired the case while overseas.

The first case of monkeypox in Aotearoa was reported on Saturday, and there is no suggestion the two cases are linked.

"Public health advice has assessed the risk of transmission from this case as low," the ministry said of today's case.

Headaches, acute onset of fever (temperature higher than 38°C), swollen lymph nodes, chills, body and muscle aches, backaches, and tiredness are the first symptoms of monkeypox, the ministry says.

A rash which looks similar to chickenpox will appear after a few days.

Treatable at home

Officials say most people can be treated at home, and monkeypox does not spread easily between people, so the general risk to public is low.

"Person-to-person spread may occur through intimate contact with an infected person (including kissing), direct contact with a person's infected lesions, contact with contaminated bed linen or clothes, and respiratory droplets from an individual with monkeypox," the ministry says.

"The majority of people with monkeypox can be safely managed at home. They are asked to isolate until the scabs from lesions have fallen off. At this point we are asking close contacts to monitor for symptoms for three weeks and isolate if symptoms develop."