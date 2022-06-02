Second Omicron wave predicted; 13 more deaths - Ministry of Health

Although Covid cases are trending down, with 7870 new Covid-19 community cases today, the Ministry of Health is sounding a cautionary alarm another Omicron wave will sweep the motu later this year.

A total of 13 new deaths have been reported as a result of Covid-19 infection.

Eleven of these deaths occurred during the last 48 hours, while two occurred in the January of this year.

Four of those who have died were from Tāmaki Makaurau, four from Canterbury, two from Southland, and one from Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, and Wellington.

Four of the persons who died today were in their 60s, one in his 70s, five in their 80s, and three were over 90.

New wave

Today's seven-day rolling average of community case numbers is 6937, down from 7095 last Thursday.

Although the rolling average of cases is starting to narrow, new modelling predicts a second Omicron wave could hit later this year.

Data published by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa says the wave will be fueled in part by people being infected again as their immunity wears off.

Up to 46 per cent of cases will have already had Omicron earlier in the year.

Statistics

There are 48,544 active community cases of the virus across Aotearoa.

Eight people are in intensive care while a total of 393 people are in hospitals across the motu.

The overall number of Covid-19-related deaths is 1197, with a seven-day rolling average of 14.

Health officials say they have discovered 95 imported cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.