Secondary national kapa haka back next month

The Kapa Haka Kura Tuarua Society national committee has confirmed that the national competition will return after four years next month - but with a difference.

It will be held over two days across five different regions, to keep everyone safe.

If this year's national event were to be canceled, it would mean a whole cohort of Year 12 students would have missed out on performing at any national competition in their secondary school years.

There are five different stages across the country with a focus on keeping families safe from Covid while attending the event. Schools and communities continue to face Covid cases, the flu, and viruses, causing disruptions and pressure on both the education and health sectors, and the committee believes it made the best decision to have five stages across the country so, if there were an outbreak, it would be more manageable.

There will be no public ticket sales.

Kura Tuarua Kapa Haka is back - with a few changes.

No filming

Ticket entry will be in the form of coloured wristbands distributed to participating kapa. These kapa will sell and distribute their allocations before the event and be responsible for their performers/staff and guests at the competition. There is no filming or recording of any performances at any of the stages.

The committee say any individuals found filming or distributing vision of performances should know it may impact the result of that kapa being filmed. Rohe, at their discretion, may decide to remove individuals from their event, and future events.

Because of there being no audiences, judging will take place the following week by a select group of experienced judges as elected by each rohe. All performances at each stage are considered embargoed until Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A finals round will be judged on Tuesday, September 20.

The Auckland and Waikato stages will perform on September 14 and the other three stages will take place in Heretaunga, Whanganui, and Christchurch on September 16.