The manu competition was held up north in the weekend in the freezing winter but we Māori love 'manus' any type of weather.

"Haven't really manued in a while, all the brothers we don't really bomb in winter," one of the young manu experts told Te Ao Toa.

"Usually, we're inside, it's warm. Summertime's the manu time."

And the secret to the world's best manu?

"It's pretty cold but I think the technique is just to be confident."