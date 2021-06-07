Security measures investigated following video threat towards Māori

Masked man threatening to kill Māori in YouTube video.

NZSIS and GCSB Minister Andrew Little says there is a lot of work being done bythe intelligence agencies and Police on counter-terrorism measures, including threats of violence against Māori.

He says he is in talks with SIS director-general Rebecca Kitteridge to investigate issues raised by the Māori Party.

"When I met with Te Pāti Māori MPs and the SIS director-general the other day, it was agreed that she would go away and have a look at what further measures might be taken."

Arrest over murder threats

A 44-year-old man has been arrested over an online video threatening to kill Māori and target marae, according to NZ Police.

It comes after Te Pāti Māori and others made complaints to police to investigate the matter.

The man was arrested in Tauranga and charged with making an objectionable publication.

Police say he is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday, June 10.

YouTube video

Police received many complaints about the YouTube video, which has since been taken down.

They say they have been actively investigating the video since the initial complaints were received in May, including conducting a search warrant.

The video featured a masked man who at various times said Māori would be slaughtered in a "civil war," bragged about his killing skills and of training other white supremacists, made threats on marae and homes of Māori, and said he had a plan by "white, brave, patriot men" to "hit" 150 marae, and his wish to take as many Māori out as he could before he "goes."

The Māori Party leaders are now planning to meet the Police Commissioner Andrew Coster where they hope to push their case further for a taskforce to be set up.