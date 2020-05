Puanga Rua, a newly-established kapa of Te Taitokerau, is unhappy with the selection process for the final groups set to represent the region next year at Te Matatini.

Last night the Waitangi Cultural Committee and the region's kapa haka met to decide that Hatea and Muriwhenua will be joined by Waerenga Te Kaha and Ngā Manu Mātui o Ngāpuhi.

While the Waitangi Cultural Committee says the process was fair and transparent, Puanga Rua performer Tumamao Harawira says it's unfortunate.