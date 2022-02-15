Self-isolation rules for travellers coming into New Zealand revealed

The government has released the new rules for Kiwis across the ditch wanting to come home and other eligible Australian travellers wanting to visit.

From February 28, travellers will be able to skip MIQ as long as they are fully vaccinated, return a negative test before flying and spend seven days in self-isolation once they land, taking two RATs (rapid antigen tests) during that period.

The self-isolation requirements will be kept under review, with a view to reducing them over time.

Pre-departure tests

Before travellers fly, they will be able to test using either a PCR test within 48 hours of flying or a supervised RAT or LAMP (Loop-mediated isothermal amplification) test within 24 hours.

From the end of March, travellers will be required to complete an online declaration before travel and upload their vaccination status and a negative pre-departure test result. Airline staff at check-in and Customs staff will check this manually on arrival.

Travellers will also need to confirm the address where they will be staying in the country, and cannot stay in a place with shared group facilities like backpacker lodges or hostels.

Arrival into the country

When travellers arrive at the airport they will need to download the NZ Covid Tracer app and will be given three RATs, two for testing and one spare. Then they must

travel straight to their accommodation without any stops;

wear a face mask until they reach their accommodation, and ensure that anyone picking them up wears a mask as well; and

maintain physical distancing as much as possible.



During self-isolation

The self-isolation period at the traveller's accommodation will be seven days long, with the use and reporting of results from two RATs taken on day 0/1 and day 5/6.

A positive result will need to be followed up with a PCR test to monitor for any new Covid variants.

Travellers can form a bubble with family or friends, who can continue to go to work or school but must minimise contact, with no visitors allowed.

Only in special circumstances can travellers temporarily leave self-isolation, such as visiting terminally ill family members, urgent healthcare or attending court hearings. They will be encouraged to take a RAT if visiting a high-risk location such as a hospital, and must follow public health measures.

Eligible groups approved by Sports NZ or the Ministry of Culture and Heritage may train or rehearse outside of their place of self-isolation. Any approval may have specific requirements and guidance.