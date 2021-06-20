Serious flooding in Tokomaru Bay, homes evacuated

Photo Credit / Tairāwhiti Civil Defence

Widespread flooding in Tokomaru Bay has forced some families to evacuate their homes, with SH35 closed both north and south of the East Coast community.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has warned the community to take care and avoid travel as conditions will be dangerous for some time.

Photo Credit / Tairāwhiti Civil Defence

Regular video conferences with Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan are being held to make sure people are safe across the region.

Civil Defence says the waters are receding and the weather appears to be heading offshore.