Serving up holistic wellness through kai

Puku Ora in Tūranga Nui a Kiwa is delivering healthy lunches to thousands of school students in the region every day. Owned and operated by two Māori sisters - Erana Blandford and Amy Wray -Puku Ora is changing children’s relationships with food and well-being.

“We wanted to be able to inspire positive change within ourselves, within our community, so when the opportunity came to do school lunches, it felt right because it already aligned with something we had set out to do,” Amy Wray says.

The business was inspired by personal health experiences.

Erana Blandford explains, “We had a personal family journey through lots of different health problems in our own family. When we made changes to our diet it really had a huge effect and we could see the difference, not just about weight loss but also alleviating things like cancer and rheumatic fever and lots of different illnesses."

“When I joined my sister at Puku Ora I was probably in the worst health I've ever been in," Wray says. “I was 130kg, I was in a really bad state mentally, physically and emotionally and so I wanted my focus to change so I could find wellness. That 'eat well, be well' is really about the holistic wellness of our wairua, ourselves.

Food as medicine

“Using food as a medicine, as rongoā, that's the way that we work our menu as well. We try to eliminate foods that cause inflammation,” Blandford says.

Puku Ora distributes lunches to 10 local schools and will be taking on another school next week. The request for the foodservice came from the schools, with funding from the Ministry of Education, and demand is growing as the wider community hears of the values that underpin the business.

The school lunches cater to children with allergies as well.

“That's really important when all the other children are eating the kai and they're sitting there saying' I can't eat that', so we try to cater what they can eat to look or be as close to the main lunch that everyone else has, so they're not feeling excluded or left out,” Blandford says.

Many of the staff are mothers or grandmothers to school students, so the aroha being put into the kai is real. The nutritious meals are having a positive effect.

Performing better

“We have feedback about kids performing better," Blandford says. "Attendance rates are improving, they're excited about food now, they're curious about food, they're willing to try food, and it is awesome to provide that experience for kids."

Puku Ora employs 30 staff, who make 2700 lunches a day. Next week they will be increasing that number to 3700. The business recruits staff "with the right attitude and work ethic."

“It's really stressful. We have 11 deadlines every single day five days of the week, so there has to be a certain level of passion behind what you do, and I think we've been fortunate to find a team that is just as passionate to get up in the morning and come to work because they are on board with our vision,” Wray says.

In the front of house, the eatery serves healthy food options to the public and, at peak times, the queue is often backed up out the door. The goal, says Blandford, is for customers to leave feeling better than when they arrived.

“So when they come into the eatery they leave feeling better because of the food, and the good vibe and the energy here. That's what we hope forthe children we feed, that they fee that as well."

If food is the height of hospitality and care of manaakitanga, Puku Ora is certainly going above and beyond.