Seven Covid-19 deaths; 20,989 new cases

A new daily record of 20,989 community cases of Covid-19 plus seven new deaths were reported today by the Ministry of Health.

The number of active community cases is now 209,7754.

The total of Covid-19 related deaths is now 98.

Five of the deaths were in Auckland, one is in Waikato and the other in the Southland/Otago region.

Of the new cases, there are 765 in Northland, 7240 in Auckland, 1941 in Waikato, 1352 in Bay of Plenty, 510 in Lakes, 855 in Hawke's Bay, 682 in Mid Central, 188 in Whanganui, 519 in Taranaki, 330 in Tairāwhiti, 174 in Wairarapa, 1746 in Capital and Coast, 1044 in Hutt Valley, 443 in Nelson-Marlborough, 2160 in Canterbury, 136 in South Canterbury, 878 in Southern and 22 in West Coast DHBs. Just four are of unknown location.

There are 23 cases detected at the border as well.

There are 856 people with Covid-19 in hospital, with 20 people in ICU.

Some 588 people are in hospitals across Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland 211, North Shore 173, Middlemore 204) while Northland has 13 and Waikato has 74 people in their hospitals respectively.

In other parts of the country, 21 people are in hospital in the BOP DHB region, while Lakes has 11, Tairāwhiti 1, Hawke’s Bay 18, Taranaki 10, MidCentral 16, Whanganui five, Hutt Valley 22, Capital and Coast 38, Wairarapa four, Nelson Marlborough three, Canterbury 20, and 12 in Southern.

There were also 213 first doses, 748 second doses, 53 third primary doses, 7,863 booster doses, 686 paediatric first doses and 299 paediatric second doses administered yesterday.