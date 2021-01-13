Seven new border cases since Monday

Seven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in managed isolation hotels since Monday. No new cases have been reported in the community.

Of the new border cases, three had arrived on January 6 from Russia via Singapore. They tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and are in Christchurch in managed isolation hotels.



Those three cases are part of the group of international mariners. In total, 17 positive Covid-19 cases have been identified in this group: Nine are deemed historical and eight are active cases.



On January 7, four cases were identified. Two were from the United States directly from Los Angeles, tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and are in managed isolation in Christchurch.



One case came from Puerto Rico via Los Angeles. The person tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in a managed isolation hotel in Christchurch.



The other case was from India via the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive on day 3 of routine testing and is in managed isolation in Auckland.

One previously reported case is now regarded as under investigation as a possible historical case. This case was first reported on Sunday as having arrived from the US on January 4. This case is being removed from New Zealand’s tally while the Ministry of Health investigates and await a second test result, due later this week.

Some 21 cases have now recovered, bringing the total number of active cases in New Zealand to 62. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,872.



The next update will be on Friday.