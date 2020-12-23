Seven new cases in managed isolation

There are seven cases of COVID-19 in managed isolation to report in New Zealand in the latest media release provided by the Ministry of Health. There are no new cases in the community.

Details on latest cases:

One case arrived on 13 December from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility

One case arrived on 14 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch. Further information has found this is an historical case and is not included in the total number of active cases reported.

One case arrived on 15 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 15 December from the Czech Republic via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms around day 6 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two cases arrived on 17 December from the United States. These people tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and have been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 17 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49. The total number of confirmed cases is 1,772. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,381,545.