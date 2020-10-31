Seven new imported cases

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 to report from managed isolation in New Zealand today, and no new community cases.

The Ministry of Health says one case arrived from the United States, another from Ukraine, while two others arrived from Qatar and the final case from Dubai. All seven cases arrived between 26 and 29 October.



The cases were detected during routine isolation and testing processes and are now at the Auckland quarantine facility.



The total number of active cases is now 75.

Japan

The ministry is continuing to work with its Japanese counterparts regarding a New Zealand child who returned a weak positive Covid-19 test after their arrival in Japan on 23 October.



Further testing of the child, their household and contacts have all revealed negative test results.



It has been determined that it was not the result of a recent Covid-19 infection. There is no ongoing risk for New Zealand and the case is now closed.



International mariners in managed isolation in Christchurch

Day 15 testing is being carried out this weekend of all group members who are not already confirmed cases.

They will be eligible to leave managed isolation on Tuesday if they have now recovered or returned consistently negative test results throughout their stay.