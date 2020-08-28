Seven new imported Covid-19 cases from the same flight

Today sees 12 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand including five community cases and seven imported cases.

Public Health director Dr Caroline McElnay says the five new community cases are linked to the Auckland cluster.

“Four of the cases are from one household and are linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical church sub-cluster. The other case is epidemiologically linked to a known other confirmed case, not part of the Mt Roskill cluster.”

The seven imported cases arrived on the same flight on August 23 and tested positive on their day three tests. They will be transferred to the Jet Park quarantined facility.

The contact tracing team has identified 2,475 close contacts of cases, of which 2,433 have been contacted and are self-isolating.

“We are in the process of contacting the rest,” McElnaysays.

Three in ICU

There are 161 people linked to the Auckland cluster who have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine hotel, including 88 who have tested positive.

There are 11 people in hospital including three are in Auckland City, four in Middlemore, three in North Shore and one in Waikato Hospital.

“Eight people are on a ward and three are in ICU, one each in Middlemore, North Shore and Waikato hospital,” says McElnay.

Seven previous cases have recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 130 and there have been 1,363 confirmed cases in Aotearoa.