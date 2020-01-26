Sevens: both NZ teams into finals

New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu charges through the defence for a try on day two of the HSBC New Zealand Sevens. Photo / Mike Lee (KLC fotos for World Rugby)

The dream result has eventuated for the Hamilton Sevens, with both the Black Ferns and All Blacks Sevens sides making their respective finals.

The two sides in black did it the hard way, grinding out exciting wins over France and Australia respectively.

The Black Ferns Sevens were on first in very hot conditions in Kirikiriroa, and took the lead through the impressive Theresa Fitzpatrick in the sixth minute. Controversy swirled shortly after when Stacey Fluhler, who has scored seven tries this weekend, was sin-binned after a very marginal challenge in the air against her Australian opposite.

The French cashed in with a converted try to Camille Grassineau and took the lead 7-5 after halftime. But a late surge saw Fluhler score her eighth try and then Kelly Brazier finish off a 19-7 result.

The men found themselves up against a fired-up Australian outfit, but managed to take the lead through a weaving run by Ngarohi McGarvey-Black. The Aussies hit back with two converted tries to take a 14-5 lead into halftime, and it seemed like the All Blacks Sevens may have met their match in the Hamilton heat.

However, tries to Regain Ware and Dylan Collier snatched the game back and sent the crowd into raptures at the prospect of a blackout when the cups are handed out.

The Black Ferns play Canada at 8:36pm and the All Blacks Sevens play France at 8:56 to try and make that a reality.