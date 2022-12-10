Sevens men suffer shock loss to Spain, Women enjoy perfect start

Credit / Sky Sports

The All Blacks Sevens have suffered a shock 14-10 loss to Spain in pool play at the World Rugby Sevens Series in South Africa.

Only their second-ever win over New Zealand, Spain's players leapt into each other's arms as the final whistle blew.

What a start for Spain 🇪🇸@ferugby defeat New Zealand for just the second time on the #HSBC7s stage#CapeTown7s pic.twitter.com/rDjGVaMmtg — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 9, 2022

Spain led 7-0 at the break after scoring the first half's only try and added another in the second half to record an upset win.

Spain first beat New Zealand in Canada in 2019.

Regan Ware and Moses Leo both scored tries for the All Blacks Sevens but neither was converted.

The New Zealand men play Kenya and Argentina in their remaining pool games.

The New Zealand women have had a far better start to the Cape Town tournament.

The Black Ferns Sevens beat Brazil 31-7 and Great Britain 19-7 for a perfect start. They play Fiji in their final pool game on their way to the quarter-finals.

New Zealand's Risi Pouri-Lane has told commentators the mentality the Black Ferns Sevens are taking into the tournament is to "believe in ourselves".