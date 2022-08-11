Seymour not losing focus on New Zealand issues as Act rises in polls

The political polls are revving up, and so too the drama of politics. The 1 News Kantar Poll results, released earlier this week, have both major parties Labour and National dropping 2 points, but sees Act up 4%, to 11%.

Act leader David Seymour (Ngāpuhi) says the poll results mean that a change in government, come election time, is not just possible but probable.

“It means Act would be quite a large part of that government," he says. "From our point of view, it means that we can finally deliver for so many people who have been saying, ‘Look, we’re not happy with this constantly rising cost of living. We’re not happy with crime being out of control.’”

The poll finds that National and Act could form a coalition government at the next election, despite National’s drop in points.

“We delivered kura hourua (charter schools) together with National. They weren’t as keen on the idea initially but we won them over. If you talk to them now, it’s the best they’ve ever had.

Thought leadership

“You can see how there are opportunities for Act to provide the ideas and the thought leadership in an Act-National government.”

The recent debacle within National over Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell has Seymour saying that the National Party knew of Uffindell’s past “but forgot to tell anyone”, and is an issue that is distracting everyone from issues.

“What I am concerned about is that there are people sitting at home saying ‘How do I make my bills this week? Will a dairy in my neighbourhood be next?’, and ‘What’s the constitutional future of a country that has a government obsessed with co-government?’ Once we deal with those issues, then we’re on track.”

The Epsom MP also shared his thoughts on Oranga Tamariki.

“The Oranga Tamariki Act says we’ve got to think about the wellbeing of the child, the accountability for their actions, and then the public interest. I agree with that but only if the kid’s a victim.”

Seymour wants to see public interest and accountability as priority over the child’s wellbeing.

“If they’re going to commit a crime I think that balance changes.”