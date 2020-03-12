Shane Jones: Provincial Growth Fund is not a "slush fund"

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones is standing by a Provincial Growth Fund decision to contribute millions towards Opōtiki's new harbour entrance.

Critics have labelled it a 'slush fund' but Jones says the fund will help the Opotiki community bring 20 years of hard work to life while creating economic and employment opportunities. The Opōtiki council will be holding a street party this Saturday to celebrate the funding announcement.

Last month the Minister announced it would be investing $79.4 million into the build, adding to the $20 million previously pledged by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council under its Regional Infrastructure Fund.