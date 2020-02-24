Shane Jones set to revamp Northern Rail Line

Shane Jones announces his intentions to revamp the mothballed Northern Rail Line. The old track that once ran through Ngāti Hine territory could see a new lease of life. Ngāti Hine leader Pita Tipene is excited at the prospects and hopes that it will be done in a way that brings true benefits to his people. He is anxious for the employment opportunities that a revamped railway could bring to his people.

"Kia mahia te reriwei ki roto i ngā puke puke rau o Ngāti Hine. Kia whai mahi ai te tangata. Kia whai kai i runga i te tepu," Tipene says.

The regional development minister shares the Ngāti Hine leaders' sentiments. In addition, Shane Jones explains how this railway would reduce road traffic as well.

"Ki te whakāheatia e mātou te kāwanatanga ki a hoki anō ngā tereina ki Ōtiria i ngā wāhi mokemoke pērā, ka iti hāere ngā taraka ki runga i ngā rori e haruru ana katahi ka puta ētāhi mahi hou mō Ngāi Māori," Minister Jones says.

The Northland line spans from Whangarei in the south. It then passes through Motatau, Opahi and many other Māori settlements to its end at Otiria. Jones recalls the role that rail played in the past, and how bringing it back would help resurrect the local economy.

"Me mahara tātou, ka nui noa atu te tinitini ō Ngāti Hine, ō Ngāpuhi e whiwhi tūranga ai i roto I ngā rerewei i tōna wā. E hoki mai ana aua mahi," Jones explains.

In addition to the $94.8 million announced in September last year, the government announced an additional $109 million for Northland rail. Part of that investment will be used to reactivate the Whangārei-Otiria section of the line. Minister Jones believes this will help increase tourism numbers in the region.

"E hoki mai ana te huarahi, e āhei ai te tō mai i ngā turuhi mā runga rerewei mātakitaki ai i ngā mea mīharo kei Pewhairangi me ētahi wāhi kē atu."

Pita Tipene warns that whatever is done in his region, must be done the right way.

"I te mutunga ki te hoki mai koutou ki roto i ngā awa awa o Ngāti Hine, kia tika a koutou mahi."

Motatau Marae will host KiwiRail on Wednesday night for a public hui to discuss feedback.

Rukuwai Tipene-Allen is a reporter for Te Ao Māori News.