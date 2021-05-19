Shane Reti calls health cuts for Budget Day 'radical'

National's health spokesperson, Dr Shane Reti, says Health Minister Andrew Little needs to immediately rule out cutting health system costs in implementing health restructuring plans.

National says it has seen a letter from Little to Finance Minister Grant Robertson, setting out the cost of his priorities for Budget 2021.

Reti says Little needs to come clean about what the true cost of those plans will be. He says some of the most worrying savings include cutting specialist services and reducing the scope and function of rural hospitals, cutting subsidies to health providers serving high-needs populations, and changing the GP funding formula to reduce funding to GPs.

“The fact Labour is willing to cut frontline health services like these shows exactly where its priorities for health really lie,” Reti says.

“It’s radical plans have nothing to do with improving the health of New Zealanders, and everything to do with centralising decision making and adding more layers of Wellington bureaucracy.

Labour is also looking to reduce funding to GPs at a time when they are already at breaking point.

“Minister Little needs to come clean with what the true cost of his radical health restructure will be to the health of New Zealanders."