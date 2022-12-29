Shane Young books first UFC bout in two years

UFC featherweight Shane Young is reportedly making his return to the octagon early next year, as reported by MMA Fighting earlier today.

The Ngāti Kahungunu mixed-martial artist will be playing debut spoiler, as sources say that Young will be Blake Bilder's first opponent in the UFC when the company returns to Perth for UFC 284 on February 12.

It will mark almost two years since Young's last fight, which was a loss to Omar Morales back in March 2021. The Maraenui-born fighter had lost one fight prior to that, and had won two fights before over Austin Arnett and Rolando Dy.

Young's win/loss record currently stands at 2-3.

American Blake Bilder is coming off a first round submission win over Alex Morgan, which earned him a UFC contract when he took part in Dana White's Contender Series. Since going pro in 2018, he has been on a five-fight win streak, and is on seven wins and one draw.

Young joins a stacked fight card with lots of Australian representatives, including former opponent, occasional City Kickboxing teammate and featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski. The champ headlines the event, facing Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship.