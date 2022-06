Brook Ruscoe is preparing for a 24-hour fundraising free-throw charity event for Youthline and he may be bringing in the 'Shaq', as in Shaquille O'Neal.

"We're very close to having Shaquille O'Neal," says Brook. "So Shaq's the one."

"Man, if we can get Shaq onboard, if Shaq can give us $3 then hopefully that encourages anybody else: 'Well, Shaq did it all the way from America to help out our kids then man we can donate $3 as well'."