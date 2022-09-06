Sharp Blacks finish third at World Butcher's Challenge

The Sharp Blacks, made up of six Kiwi butchers, travelled to California last week to compete against 12 other countries in a three-and-a-half-hour showdown.

Captain of the Sharp Blacks, Riki Kerekere says that after two years of covid cancellations it was amazing for the team to finally be sharpening their knives and competing on the world stage.

“To come third is a massive achievement and I am really proud of how well the team performed on the day,” says Riki.

The competition was held at the Golden 1 Centre, home of NBA's Sacramento Kings which was transformed into the world’s largest butchery. Spectators were treated to a mouth-watering competition where each team had to turn a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens into a themed display of value-added cuts. Teams had to demonstrate their carving, boning and finishing skills underpinned by their own creative and cultural flair.

Team Germany won the competition taking out the coveted Friedr. Dick Golden Knife Trophy with the Australian team claiming second place and the New Zealand team placing third.

teaomāori.news will be speaking to The Sharp Blacks once they return to Aotearoa later this week.