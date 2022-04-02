Shaun Johnson back early for Warriors-Broncos battle

Shaun Johnson will make an early return to the footy field just in time for the club's round four clash with the Brisbane Broncos tonight.

Johnson's pectoral strain injury, which he sustained in the round one 28-16 defeat to the St George Illawarra Dragons, was supposed to keep him out until the fifth round but he was named earlier this week as part of the extended bench.

The veteran halfback, who passed his fitness test, will replace Kodi Nikorima. Nikorima has been confirmed to move to the bench.

Johnson pairs up with Chanel Harris-Tavita, the fourth different halves combo since the start of the 2022 season. Their counterparts in Brisbane are captain Adam Reynolds and Albert Kelly.

It was also reported that second-rower Bayley Sironen tested positive for Covid-19. Jack Murchie was named his replacement, but in late news yesterday it was confirmed another shuffle in the forwards' pack would see Josh Curran move to the right edge and Jazz Tevaga change from bench to starting loose forward, pushing Murchie back into the extended bench.

In more late mail, though not Covid-19, young centre Rocco Berry has been struck with a virus. Adam Pompey, who has been the starting right-winger in the last two rounds, shifts to the centres, bringing rookie winger Edward Kosi in from the extended bench. Eliesa Katoa has been swapped into the interchange, and Ben Murdoch-Masila will also move up from reserves to the bench too.

Fans will also see the clash of two of the biggest forwards in the competition with Warriors captain Addin-Fonua Blake, and the perfect combo of size and speed, Payne Haas. Haas has made over half a kilometre in total running metres so far (510 metres), and nearly half of that is post-contact metres (217.1 metres). Addin has made similar distances with 490 total running metres and 201.7 post-contact metres.

Aside from the late changes, the team is still the same as last week, such as Reece Walsh in as fullback, Matthew Lodge tag-teaming with fellow prop Fonua-Blake and young Broncos loan centre Jesse Arthars in the backline going up against his former club.

Out of the 40 games played between the two, it is Brisbane who is out on top with 20 wins, while the Warriors have won 19 and one match has seen a draw, with the past two matchups between both sides at 1-1 each.

The Broncos suffered their first loss last week to the North Queensland Cowboys, which saw a thumping of 12-38, while the Warriors came away with their first win in another close nail-biter that Warriors fans are very familiar with against the Wests Tigers, 16-12.

Can the Warriors tie up and make it 20 wins against Brisbane? Or will Adam Reynolds lead his Broncos to another victory? Find out later tonight at 5pm NZ time on Sky Sport 4.