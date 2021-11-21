Shaun Johnson speaks exclusively to Adam Blair about returning to Australia to join the Warriors.

"This whole move back to the Warriors, getting to represent them again, just feels really right," Johnson tells Te Ao Toa host Adam Blair. "I just feel at ease with it. I feel like it's home. I feel this is where I'm the best version of myself."

Asked what advice he had for kids who want to be Warriors one day, Johnson says, “You don’t have to be special to become a great league player, you need to put your head down and work hard.”