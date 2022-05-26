She-EO venture winner sees her business quench thirsts

A Nelson wahine's drinks business has taken off, thanks to support from mentoring organisation She-EO.

Women and minorities are underrepresented when it comes to venture capital for start-ups, with less than five percent of the world's venture capital funding going to women-led businesses and even less for wāhine and women of colour.

She-EO aims to address the inequality, by breaking down barriers and creating space for female-led start-ups to thrive on their own terms by offering financial and mentoring support.

Reni Wereta-Gargiulo (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngā Rauru, Ruahine) was one of the She-EO’s venture winners and is behind the Atutahi drink business in Nelson. It supplies kawaka and kumarahou lemon and lime drinks made with Māori ingredients.

The business was named after Reni’s grandfather.

“Our whānau in Taranaki gave us the privilege of naming the drinks and we hold that close to our hearts,” Wereta-Gargiulo says.

“Creating Atutahi was very emotional and exciting. I was able to be creative, realise my goals and, with the support of She-EO and Te Pūtahitanga [o Te Waipounamu], we bought everything to fruition."

Expanding into Australia

Some challenges she faced with Atutahi were financial struggles but Reni pushed through it by using her previous small business to help with it.

“We weren’t taken very seriously when we first started, being a Māori businesswoman, so I just trucked along and kept my whānau very close, and also my Māori networks throughout New Zealand were very supportive, [as well as] She-EO.

“We decided to see what it would be like [kawakawa & lemon] carbonated. We did a small brew with our friends in Nelson and it was absolutely amazing. We developed our flavours, moving to kūmarahou. Covid was in the background and kūmarahou is really good for chest mucus. And then we moved on to a horopito drink for winter with New Zealand blackcurrants."

Despite opening three days before 2020’s first Covid lockdown, nowadays Atutahi's drinks are sold in restaurants, small cafes and wineries, including online sales. International sales are also beginning.

“We’re quite busy behind the scenes with everything but right now I’m in Tweed Heads in Australia and launching our drinks over here.”

Though she has run her business ventures on her own, applying for She-EO support got fast results. “The amount of support I had at my fingertips immediately was immense.

“Any questions I had to ask, absolutely anything: marketing, exporting, financials, you type it in and there’s an answer right there. The management side of it is extremely supportive.”