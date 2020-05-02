'She Is Not Your Rehab' founders' #HakaAgainstViolence campaign - 12.30pm Newsbreak

- Founders of 'She Is Not Your Rehab', Matt and Sarah Brown, are pushing a new social media campaign called #HakaAgainstViolence to encourage families to take a stand against domestic and family violence. With Covid-19 keeping many families isolated from the outside world, the Browns thought what better time to challenge the nation to something that could make a major difference.

- A rāhui has been placed over Māori owned lands adjacent to Pakiri Beach north of Auckland by the kaumātua and haukāinga that live the small isolated community. Whānau spokesperson Jessie Chapman says "The rāhui has been placed to protect the vulnerable kaumātua and kuia with underlying health conditions. But as our reporter Dean Nathan explains, some locals have portrayed this action negatively.

- The community of Gisborne have banded together since the beginning of the lockdown distributing kai to their most vulnerable. Eleven community groups have registered to ensure hundreds of whānau were fed thanks to the helping hand of Gizzy Kai Rescue.