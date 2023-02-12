Shelters open across Auckland as cyclone hits

Twenty-seven Civil Defence Centres and Shelters have opened across Tāmaki Makaurau to provide refuge for whānau who need to leave their homes to shelter from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Auckland Emergency Management has established centres or shelters in all Local Board areas across Tāmaki Makaurau.

A further 12 community-lead centres are being stood up by community groups, at marae, in local churches or in local buildings.

Details of shelter locations and support provided can be found below.

Anyone needing flooding assistance should call 0800 22 22 00. Please call 111 if your life is in danger.

Additional support information can be found here.