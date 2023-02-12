Shelters open across Auckland as cyclone hits

Twenty-seven Civil Defence Centres and Shelters have opened across Tāmaki Makaurau to provide refuge for whānau who need to leave their homes to shelter from Cyclone Gabrielle.
Auckland Emergency Management has established centres or shelters in all Local Board areas across Tāmaki Makaurau.
A further 12 community-lead centres are being stood up by community groups, at marae, in local churches or in local buildings.
Details of shelter locations and support provided can be found below.
Anyone needing flooding assistance should call 0800 22 22 00. Please call 111 if your life is in danger.
Additional support information can be found here.
|
LOCAL BOARD AREA
|
SITE NAME
|
ADDRESS
|
SERVICES AND SITE INFORMATION
|
STATUS
|
Albert-Eden
|
Mt Albert Senior Citizens Hall
|
3B Wairere Ave, Mt Albert, Auckland
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Aotea Great Barrier
|
Auckland Council Service Centre
|
75 Hector Sanderson Rd, Claris, Great Barrier Island
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Devonport-Takapuna
|
Takapuna War Memorial Hall
|
7 The Strand, Takapuna
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Franklin
|
Waiuku Community Hall
|
10 King Street, Waiuku (Waiuku Library complex)
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Henderson-Massey
|
Te Manawa
|
11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey (Westgate)
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
The Trusts Arena
|
65-67 Central Park Drive, Auckland
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Hibiscus & Bays
|
Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre
|
159 Brightside Road, Stanmore Bay
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
AUT Millennium
|
17 Antares Place, Rosedale North Shore
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Howick
|
Fencible Lounge
|
25 Uxbridge Rd, Howick
(Howick Library)
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Kaipatiki
|
Birkenhead Leisure Centre
|
46 Mahara Ave, Birkenhead
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Māngere-Ōtāhuhu
|
Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Leisure Centre
|
66R Mascot Ave, Māngere
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Manurewa
|
Manurewa Leisure Centre
|
33 Frances St, Manurewa
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Maungakiekie-Tāmaki
|
Riverside – Taha Awa Community Centre
|
20-22 Peace Ave, Mt Wellington
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Ōrākei
|
Colin Maiden Park (former Unisports Building)
|
71-73 Merton Rd, Glen Innes (behind cricket club)
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Ōtara-Papatoetoe
|
Te Puke ō Tara Community Centre
|
20 Newbury St, Ōtara
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Papakura
|
Elizabeth Campbell Hall
|
294 Great South Rd, Papakura
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Puketāpapa
|
Fickling Convention Centre
|
546 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Rodney
|
Waimauku War Memorial Hall
|
24 Waimauku Station Rd, Waimauku
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Ahuroa Hall
|
1345 Ahuroa Rd, Makarau
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Warkworth Town Hall
|
Corner Neville and Alnwick Sts, Warkworth
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Wellsford Community Centre
|
1 Matheson Rd, Wellsford
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Upper Harbour
|
Albany Community Hub
|
575A Albany Highway, Albany
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
AUT Millennium
|
17 Antares Place, Rosedale North Shore
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Waiheke
|
Waiheke Resources Trust
|
1 Mako street, Oneroa
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Waitākere
|
Titirangi War Memorial Hall
|
500 South Titirangi Rd, Titirangi
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Waitematā
|
Ellen Melville Centre
|
2 Freyberg Place, Auckland
|
SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.
|Open
|
Whau
|
New Lynn Community Centre
|
45 Totara Ave, New Lynn
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|Open
|
Henderson-Massey
|
Hub West
|
27 Corban Avenue, Henderson
|
CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support
|
Open