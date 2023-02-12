Shelters open across Auckland as cyclone hits

By Will Trafford

Twenty-seven Civil Defence Centres and Shelters have opened across Tāmaki Makaurau to provide refuge for whānau who need to leave their homes to shelter from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Auckland Emergency Management has established centres or shelters in all Local Board areas across Tāmaki Makaurau.

A further 12 community-lead centres are being stood up by community groups, at marae, in local churches or in local buildings.

Details of shelter locations and support provided can be found below.

Anyone needing flooding assistance should call 0800 22 22 00. Please call 111 if your life is in danger.

Additional support information can be found here.

LOCAL BOARD AREA

SITE NAME

ADDRESS

SERVICES AND SITE INFORMATION

STATUS

Albert-Eden

Mt Albert Senior Citizens Hall

3B Wairere Ave, Mt Albert, Auckland

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Aotea Great Barrier

Auckland Council Service Centre

75 Hector Sanderson Rd, Claris, Great Barrier Island

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Devonport-Takapuna

Takapuna War Memorial Hall

7 The Strand, Takapuna

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Franklin

Waiuku Community Hall

10 King Street, Waiuku (Waiuku Library complex)

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Henderson-Massey

Te Manawa

11 Kohuhu Lane, Massey (Westgate)

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

The Trusts Arena

65-67 Central Park Drive, Auckland

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Hibiscus & Bays

Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre

159 Brightside Road, Stanmore Bay

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

AUT Millennium

17 Antares Place, Rosedale North Shore

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Howick

Fencible Lounge

25 Uxbridge Rd, Howick

(Howick Library)

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Kaipatiki

Birkenhead Leisure Centre

46 Mahara Ave, Birkenhead

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Māngere-Ōtāhuhu

Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Leisure Centre

66R Mascot Ave, Māngere

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Manurewa

Manurewa Leisure Centre

33 Frances St, Manurewa

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki

Riverside – Taha Awa Community Centre

20-22 Peace Ave, Mt Wellington

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Ōrākei

Colin Maiden Park (former Unisports Building)

71-73 Merton Rd, Glen Innes (behind cricket club)

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Ōtara-Papatoetoe

Te Puke ō Tara Community Centre

20 Newbury St, Ōtara

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Papakura

Elizabeth Campbell Hall

294 Great South Rd, Papakura

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Puketāpapa

Fickling Convention Centre

546 Mt Albert Rd, Three Kings

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Rodney

Waimauku War Memorial Hall

24 Waimauku Station Rd, Waimauku

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Ahuroa Hall

1345 Ahuroa Rd, Makarau

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Warkworth Town Hall

Corner Neville and Alnwick Sts, Warkworth

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Wellsford Community Centre

1 Matheson Rd, Wellsford

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Upper Harbour

Albany Community Hub

575A Albany Highway, Albany

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

AUT Millennium

17 Antares Place, Rosedale North Shore

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Waiheke

Waiheke Resources Trust

1 Mako street, Oneroa

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Waitākere

Titirangi War Memorial Hall

500 South Titirangi Rd, Titirangi

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Waitematā

Ellen Melville Centre

2 Freyberg Place, Auckland

SHELTER: blankets, tea & coffee, council staff to help.

 Open

Whau

New Lynn Community Centre

45 Totara Ave, New Lynn

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

 Open

Henderson-Massey

Hub West

27 Corban Avenue, Henderson

CDC: stretcher beds, blankets, food, water, welfare support agencies, psychosocial support

Open

