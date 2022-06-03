Shooting in Papakura; police crack down on gangs

A person is in critical condition after a shooting in Auckland's Papakura this afternoon. Police were called to Great South Rd shortly before 1pm.

The injured person has been taken to Middlemore Hospital.

"Motorists and the public are asked to avoid the area as there are cordons in place," police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Police operation investigating unlawful gang activity across Auckland has seen more than two dozen charges laid in nearly two weeks.

Operation Dairyland is investigating a series of firearms incidents and suspicious fires since late May.

Nineteen arrests have been made with 25 charges being laid for firearms and drugs offending. Those arrested are affiliated to the Killer Beez and Tribesmen gangs.

'No tolerance for gang violence'

Since the operation began, 21 searches have been executed across Auckland with Police seizing a total of nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition.

“Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks,” Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says.

“There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members.”

She says this was exemplified last night in Pakuranga after there was information received about suspicious activity potentially involving firearms.

Armed Police along with the Armed Offenders Squad responded.

In total, 12 associates of the Tribesmen gang were initially taken into custody and spoken to by Police.

Masterton arrest

No firearms have been located but Police enquiries continue. One of those associates will face court charges in relation to breaching his release conditions.

“Police will continue to be visible across communities and work to disrupt and prevent these incidents. Further arrests cannot be ruled out.”

Separately, a 40-year-old patched Tribesman gang member will appear in the Masterton District Court today on a charge relating to the supply of the Class A drug LSD.

The man was arrested after police searched Masterton house last night. LSD, cannabis, a rifle bolt, rounds of ammunition, and a significant amount of cash was seized during the warrant. Also arrested at the property was a 35-year-old patched Nomad member who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.