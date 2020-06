Civil Defence minister Peeni says that the Government will continue to support stranded migrant workers.

“The challenge of course is that other countries still have closed borders. So therefore, these people become our burden here in Aotearoa,” Minister Peeni Henare says.

Minister Henare noted that this is not a long term option, merely a stopgap measure.

Fortnightly repatriation flights have been organised for Samoans needing to return.