ShotCuzz joins its bro bus

Manurewa Marae has unveiled ShotCuzz, a mobile outreach bus designed to make the Covid-19 vaccination more accessible in the South Auckland community.

Manurewa Marae chief executive Takutai Kemp said the mobile bus would build on the marae’s experience of operating a vaccination centre where more than 30,000 people have been immunised against Covid-19 since April.

"We are taking the vaccinations on the road to the people to make it more accessible to our community," Takutai Kemp says.

"We are encouraging all people and especially our Māori and Pacific cuzzies to come to the ShotCuzz bus to get vaccinated." ShotCuzz follows hot on the wheels of the launch of ShotBro, one of a fleet of buses that have been repainted and repurposed to make receiving a vaccination in Auckland easier to get. The buses will be parked at high volume and high visibility sites across the city.

ShotCuzz is parked at the Clendon Park, Pak’nSave car park today and Southmall, Weymouth Rd entry, Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.