Shots for Swag; The Free Stuff on offer this 'Super Saturday'

A million dollars of free kai, spot prizes and freebies are being handed out alongside vaccinations in support of the national vaccination drive ‘Super Saturday’ underway across the motu.

The Prime Minister has set a target for some 100,000 kiwis to get their shot over the next 24 hours, with the Ministry of Health saying organisations big and small have rolled up their sleeves to help incentivise turnout.

Here’s what’s happening in your rohe:

Tai Tokerau/ Northland

While level 3 Covid restrictions mean big gatherings are off the cards, hāngī packs, $1000 spot prizes and free cookies from Subway are on offer in Northland.

Check out a comprehensive list of all the events here.

Tāmaki Makaurau/ Auckland

In Auckland, there will be live music, a sausage sizzle and spot prizes at the CBD Vaccination Centre at 35 Graham Street.

At the Albany vaccination site, free coffee, a Mr Whippy truck, spot prizes and chocolate fish are on offer.

Air New Zealand is serving shots in Business Class of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner on the runway at Auckland Airport.

Vaccination buses and vans will tour South Auckland and North Shore providing vax, alongside music, sausage sizzles, kai packs and spot prizes.

Te Moana a Toi/ Bay of Plenty

Mr Whippy is serving free ice cream at the Maunga Main Beach for anyone who gets a jab and community barbecues are happening in Katikati and Ōpōtiki.

The Berry Boys are serving free ice cream in Whakatāne and there’s free hāngī, barbecue, burgers and entertainment at vaccination sites across the region.

Rotorua

The Te Arawa vaccination hub on Clayton Rd is open till 6pm and serving up its epic free hāngī alongside the jabs.

Whanganui

Free public transport and community BBQs are on offer at the several vaccination sites across the rohe.

Check out a comprehensive list of locations here.

Pōneke / Wellington

Wellington's Sky Stadium is serving up free lunch for anyone headed down, vaccinations kick off at 9am and finish at 4pm.

The Porirua 'Do it for the East' event at the Cannon's Creek Cage is shouting free barber cuts and kai with craft stalls and games on offer from till 5pm.

The Kāpiti community vaccination centre in Paraparaumu is operating from 9am to 4pm with a free Mr Whippy van, as well as foodtrucks and a DJ.

In Upper and Lower Hutt sausage sizzles and spot prizes are on offer until 5pm.

Te Matau-a-Māui/ Hawke’s Bay

Free KFC donuts, bacon butties and hāngī sees Hawke’s Bay offering some of the best incentives in the motu.

Ōtautahi / Christchurch

Free gelato, a bouncy castle and sausage sizzle are on offer at Christchurch’s Eastgate Mall until 4pm.

Canterbury Rugby players at Christchurch Arena are passing out 1000 free tickets to their clash against Hawke's Bay, alongside free kai.

Spagalimis Pizzeria on Salisbury St is offering a six-piece pizza to anyone who buys a drink and gets a vaccine.

Ōtepoti/ Dunedin

The motu's most vaccinated region is offering goodie bags, food trucks, vouchers, live music and street performers at the The Octagon Super Saturday event. Anderson's Exchange Pharmacy will have a voucher prize draw and goody bags.

Queenstown/ Tāhuna

The TSS Earnslaw vaccination centre is serving free coffee and a tour, and the chance to win Walter Peak's famous gourmet BBQ lunch, as well as tickets for RealNZ Milford Sound Cruises, Doubtful Sound Wilderness Cruises and Jet Boat rides.

You can check out what is happening in your rohe with the Vaxathon lbroadcast, live on Māori Television (Freeview 5; SKY 19), on maoritelevision.com and the MĀORI+ app on the Apple App Store or Google Play from noon.

Want to take part in Super Saturday, our National Day of Vaccination? Find your local vaccination centre here.