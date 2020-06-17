Should Captain Cook statue be replaced with significant tangata whenua?

Recent protests in New Zealand over colonial monuments has created further discussion around how historical figures are memorialised and whether Māori heroes have been ignored.

For the past few years, controversy has particularly surrounded the Captain James Cook statue in Gisborne. That city was where the Englishman and his crew arrived onshore in 1769 and after an altercation with local Maori shot and killed nine people including a chief.

Now local Maori are suggesting the Cook state should be replaced with something significant to tangata whenua.

Gisborne resident Raniera Procter says its time to move the conversation to solutions.