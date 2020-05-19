Should Te Matatini 2020 be postponed?

Te Matatini is asking senior kapa haka for their feedback on whether the national competition in Auckland next year should be postponed.

The survey about the future of the competition follows the impact of COVID-19 and Te Matatini's board will discuss the feedback at a hui next week.

At this stage, Tainui, Waitaha, Aotea, Tamararo and Te Tai Tokerau are yet to hold their regional competitions before August 31 when qualification closes.

Their original competition dates were:

• Aotea - Saturday 21 March - Postponed until further notice

• Taitokerau – Saturday 28 March (TBC)

• Tainui – Saturday 18 April (TBC)

• Waitaha – Saturday 2 May (TBC)

• Tairāwhiti – Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 May (TBC)

Teams can contact regional representatives here.