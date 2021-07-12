‘Sick joke’ - Mongrel Mob gets $2.75m in taxpayer funds

National has slammed government plans to give $2.75 million to a methamphetamine rehabilitation programme overseen by the Mongrel Mob as a ‘sick joke’.

Hawke’s Bay Today revealed the Ministry of Health would give the funds to ‘Kahukura,’ a marae-based rehabilitation initiative that takes groups of 10 people, three times a year and attempts to wean them off the drug.

The Kahukura programme is led by the Chaindogs, a cluster of Mob chapters with affiliation to the Notorious chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

National’s crime spokesperson Simeon Brown told Te Ao Maori News, ‘While we all acknowledge that meth is a scourge on our community and getting people off it is vitally important, the Mongrel Mob is an criminal organisation which peddles meth”.

The Ministry of Health's deputy director-general mental health and addiction Toni Gutschlag told Hawke’s Bay Today drug use was prevalent in gangs and “there was a gap in current service provision, which the proposed initiative provided a way to fill, engaging with a hard-to-reach segment of the community.”

The $2.75 Million for Kahukura will be sourced from funds collected under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

In May Police seized $2 million in assets and made six arrests during a major drugs operation centred on Senior Mongrel Mob members in the Hawke’s Bay.

According to Stuff, Methamphetamine, 14 firearms, including military-style semi-automatic weapons and pistols, ammunition, cannabis, synthetics, and large quantities of cash were among the items seized.

"The Proceeds of Crime Fund was set up to support victims of crime – not the perpetrators," Brown said.

Central Hawke's Bay mayor Alex Walker acknowledged the controversy over the funding telling the newspaper funding of a gang would not be “well received" by the community.

The paper reports earlier this week a pōwhiri for the programme was held at Tapairu Marae in Waipawa and was attended by Mongrel Mob national president Sonny Smith and his wife Mahinaarangi Smith.

Brown told Te Ao Māori News ‘We should be funding organisations like the Salvation Army which have a proven track record of working with gang members to help them get off meth.”

"They also have proper measures to ensure the accountability for any government funding.’ he said.