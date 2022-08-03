Sign language classes go to marae

Sign Language classes are being delivered on 20 marae in Northland.

The classes, named He Aha, are designed to help Māori who are deaf or hearing-impaired and increase the pool of those who can help them in the Maori and English languages.

Deaf Action New Zealand recently received a community organisation grant to provide free Māori Ringa Tohu Reo classes to 20 marae throughout Te Tai Tokerau.

The eight-week-long course follows the He Aha strategies, to learn different methods of hard-of-hearing and deaf communication.

Kim Robinson, who created the course, says 'He Aha' looks at teaching sign language in a Māori environment.

"So people can understand our culture, our way and our language, and it really helps us."

More people needed to sign

According to statistics, about 200 people learn sign language each year. But Robinson says it isn't enough.

"It's not enough. It's not enough people using sign language. We need more people to know sign language. It's crucial to have access to all services."

Eddie Hokianga has spent the past 20 years teaching sign language and is developing sign language in Māori.

"So the Kura Kaupapa Māori in Kaikohe, I've been meeting people there and they've been teaching me Māori, and we have been making signs together and we have been developing that space. All the students are really excited to learn sign language."

'Not enough voice'

Cathryn Baragwanath owns the 39 Gillies restaurant in Kawakawa but she is also part of a group that is learning sign language in Northland. She says New Zealanders who aren't hearing impaired need to think about learning sign language.

"It's one of our official languages. So I felt that there isn't enough voice. I know that's an ironic statement to make, but I don't think there's enough voice or traction for an official language in our country. so I decided for my own personal growth to learn sign."

Sign language classes start in September and the call is being put out to the Northland iwi to learn.