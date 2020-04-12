Significant reduction in new Covid-19 infections - 4.30pm Newsbreak

New Zealand's death toll remains at four, with no new Covid-19 associated deaths as of 9am this morning. A significant reduction in new infections has also been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

There are 14 new confirmed cases, 6 less than yesterday, and 4 new probable cases to report. That brings today's total of confirmed and probable cases to 18, taking the combined overall total to 1,330.

There are 14 people currently in hospital, one less than yesterday, five of those people are in ICU, one of whom remains in a critical condition in Dunedin Hospital.

Meanwhile, a further 49 people have recovered from COVID-19 bringing the total to 471.

The total number of Māori remains at 110 with no new confirmed cases today. However, 4 of today's confirmed cases are of Pacific Island descent, with the total now 58.