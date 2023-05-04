Silver Ferns and England to honour Taini Jamison

Just days after former Silver Ferns coach Taini Jamison was laid to rest, Netball New Zealand has confirmed the Silver Ferns will face England for the trophy bearing her name.

The Silver Ferns will take on the Roses in what will be a poignant three-test series in September following Jamison's death at 95.

The Taini Jamison Trophy, introduced in 2008, was named as a tribute to the former Silver Ferns coach who was the first to lead New Zealand to World Cup victory in Perth in 1967 and is contested between the Silver Ferns and an international touring team, other than Australia.

Jamison (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāi Tahu), was the first Māori coach of the New Zealand netball team, and is its most successful coach, having a percentage win rate of 90 per cent. Jamison has been involved for nearly all of her adult life with Netball Rotorua and was its president from 1981 to 2001.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said it would be a very special series for the Silver Ferns where they would pay tribute to one of the most successful Silver Ferns coaches in history, following her recent passing.

“She has been such an influential figure in netball in New Zealand and I know England will join us in helping to celebrate her contributions when they play for the Taini Jamison Trophy later this year,” Wyllie said.

'Inspirational to many'

“I know she was very proud to have a trophy named in her honour. She was inspirational to many, no matter what level they played to, and it is a trophy that the Silver Ferns hold close to their heart.”

The Taini Jamison Trophy will add to what is already a bumper international season for the Silver Ferns and Wyllie said they were excited to take on England.

The Taini Jamison Trophy series will see matches in Christchurch, Porirua and Hamilton two months after the World Cup in South Africa in July, where current coach Dame Noeline Taurua will be hoping to defend the championship they won in 2019.

“Obviously all eyes are on Cape Town in South Africa for July’s World Cup and the Silver Ferns’ focus is solely on defending their title,” she said.

“But the international action doesn’t stop there, and we’re delighted to confirm the Cadbury Netball Series against England for a trophy that is very special to our netball community, the Taini Jamison Trophy.”

Christchurch will host the opening Test at Christchurch Arena on 24 September before the series moves to Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua (27 September) and GLOBOX Arena, Claudelands in Hamilton (30 September).