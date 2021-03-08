Silver Ferns beat Australia in Constellation Cup series

Silver Ferns win Constellation Cup at Christchurch Arena / Peter Meecham, Getty Images.

The Silver Ferns have beaten Australia 45-43 to win the Constellation Cup for the first time since 2012.

In yesterday's final test match of the series, the Ferns were down by five at halftime but in a fourth-quarter arm-wrestle, they held it together to overcome their rivals in a toe-to-toe stand-off.

The Silver Ferns were led by Ameliaranne Ekenasio, who kept her unbeaten run as captain intact, particularly with help of her shooting partner Maia Wilson.

With the lowering of Covid-19 restrictions and back at Level 1 in Christchurch, a crowd of 2500 filled the Christchurch Arena.

Canterbury local Kimiora Poi was the smallest player across both teams, standing at 1.68m. She was the only change to the starting seven for the Silver Ferns.

The Australia Diamonds retained an unchanged starting line-up.