Silver Ferns captain ruled out in second test

Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Tainui) is being rested from tonight's Constellation Cup after a knock to her right calf.

Last night's 49-44 win over the Australian Diamonds at the opening test of the Constellation Cup in Christchurch has kept Ekenasio’s 100% winning record intact.

Although it was played in front of an almost empty house due to Alert Level 2 Covid-19 restrictions, that didn't stop it from being a typically hard-fought trans-Tasman contest.

Head coach Dame Noeline Taurua explained on Te Ao Tapatahi this morning she was unsure if Ekenasio had recovered.

This morning, the Ferns held a captain's run with the team, that would also determine if she was fit to play.

“She was pretty sore yesterday.”

Both Ekenasio and Maia Wilson were sharing the load of shooting to the point where the Ferns were leading by 10 goals early in the second half. They struggled to maintain the lead, coughing up a few crucial goals leaving them at 78% apiece.

After the game, comments were made that Ekenasio was seen limping around the court.

It is highly likely the 70 international test shooter Bailey Mes will make the starting line up after her return to the court against Australia after suffering from a stubborn knee injury early last year. Mid-courter Maddy Gordon is the only new player included to the squad, while the rest remain in the 12. This would mean only three shooters are available to play.

The starting is expected to be released one hour before the second test tonight.

Team line-up: Monica Falkner, Bailey Mes, Maia Wilson, Gina Crampton, Maddy Gordon, Claire Kersten, Shannon Saunders, Whitney Souness, Samantha Winders, Karin Burger, Sulu Fitzpatrick and

Jane Watson.