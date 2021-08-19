Silver Ferns captain signs with Waikato BOP Magic

Ameliaranne Ekenasio in her Pulse days



Despite finishing dead last on the ANZ Premiership table, Magic may have found some answers to their season woes with the signing of Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

The 30-year-old felt motivated again after spending much of the year watching from home after her pregnancy announcement.

"The Magic and the people involved have an environment that I feel is really going to support me as a high-performing athlete and a mum all in balance," she says.

It hasn't been all roses for Ekenasio in making this decision. During the pre-season tournament this year in Otaki, she withdrew from leading the Central Pulse so she could focus on dealing with her mental health.

"The Magic have a fantastic family culture and that support both on and off the court helped with my decision and this new chapter in my netball career."

Ekenasio has been with the Pulse since 2015 and has achieved winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, everything the Wellington side needed to make history in netball.

"I am grateful for the opportunities that I had with Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse, the amazing group of athletes I've had the privilege to have in my life, the relationships I've formed with sponsors and the fan base in Wellington but now is the right time for me to move forward and grow with new experiences."

Now, Magic who recently appointed Mary-Jane Araroa as head coach will look to assist the world champion shooter.

"We're really looking forward to helping her find her feet again on the netball court when she returns from maternity leave and welcoming her into our Magic whānau", Araroa says.