Silver Ferns name their new captain

New Silver Fern Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source - NZ Olympic Committee Website

Hailing from the waka of Tainui, Ameliaranne Ekenasio will lead the Silver Ferns into a new era as part of a ‘new-look leadership group’ in the upcoming Vitality Netball Nations Cup.

The tournament will open up against the England Roses on their home turf in Nottingham, to which coach Dame Noeline Taurua looks to set a new platform amongst her ranks.

“I was very pleased that the process highlighted many players in the group that are leaders in different areas and this is important with both Laura and Katrina taking their sabbatical breaks,” Dame Taurua says.

The news comes as a surprise after the world champions used their ‘team voting system’. Players, management and the Netball NZ CEO were part of the decision.

Ekenasio will be assisted by vice captain Jane Watson and Gine Crampton.

The Australian born superstar debuted in 2014. However, it was her stellar performance last year that included shooting the winning goal the World Cup.

She was also named the MYOB Sikver Fetns Player of the Year at the 2019 New Zealand Netball Awards.

“We have all watched Ameliaranne take her game to a new level last year showing a maturity in her game, consistency in performance and ability to shoulder the pressures on and off court,” she says.