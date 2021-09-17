Silver Ferns star credits whānau for preparation against England

Māori netballer Maia Wilson, 23, is arguably one of the top shooters in the world but she admits her whānau helped her get into shape in lockdown.

Although she's based in Auckland, before the country went into Alert level 4, Wilson had been staying with whānau in Wellington.

"It was really nice to have some of my family come out at 6:30 in the morning."

"My bubble was a size of about five, so I had many passes - unsure about the quality of those passes."

The Silver Ferns finally reunited for their first training bar four players who were stuck in Auckland.

Captain Gina Crampton, vice-captain Sulu Fitzpatrick, Peta Toeava and Grace Nweke have since been granted an exemption from Auckland's lockdown at Alert level 4.

Netball New Zealand confirmed they will arrive in Christchurch tonight, as they continue to prepare for their first of the three tests against England Roses on Monday night.

"We had them for part of this morning's meeting, even though some of them felt a little bit disconnected."

"We're all on the same page," Wilson says. "We're doing it together."

The England Roses were released from MIQ last week and are used to the process of quarantining. Wilson admits "you can't take them lightly" as they build towards the Commonwealth Games next year.

"They have bolstered their team with a few more experienced players," she says. "In lockdown we were having meetings and analysis. "