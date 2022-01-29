Silver Ferns test positive for Covid-19 on return to Aotearoa

Netball New Zealand Head of High-Performance Keir Hansen has confirmed members of the Silver Ferns travelling party have tested positive for Covid-19.

Hansen says the group tested positive during their stay in MIQ after returning from the Netball Quad Series in London.

The netball series earlier this month served as a build-up ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July in the UK. The Silver Ferns finished 3rd, losing matches against England and Australia, and defeating South Africa twice.



The affected members of the travelling party are being managed in accordance with MIQ procedures and Ministry of Health guidance and being supported by Silver Ferns medical staff.



In a statement, Netball New Zealand says every member in the touring party followed strict protocols while in London and returned a negative pre-departure test prior to their travel back to New Zealand.



To respect the privacy of the wider group Netball NZ will not be releasing any further medical details at this time.