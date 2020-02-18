Simon Bridges: National will imprison those who hide child abuse

National Party Simon Bridges has announced that he would punish the non-disclosure of child abuse. This has come in the light of the four year old child from Flaxmere that was so badly beaten, that Bridges says will be permanently disabled for the rest of their lives.

National Party Leader Simon Bridges reveals his new policy. Source/File.

“As a father of three young children, as a Crown prosecutor, who’s done these harrowing cases, I don’t think that we can stand by and let this happen.”

The new policy, if brought into law would require that anyone who sees abuse, the evidence thereof, or receives a cry for help from an abused child would be legally required to act.

It would carry a maximum punishment of three years.

There would be a legal defence for someone failing to disclose if there was proof that they did not know, or that there would be danger as a result of their disclosure.

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke on the Flaxmere tragedy and possible changes to the law:

“Something happened to this boy, that is patently clear and now someone has to be held responsible.”

Justice Minister Andrew Little explains why he will not revoke the right to silence. Source/File.

Regarding any changes to laws to force disclosure or confessions, the PM replied she had spoken to Justice Minister Andrew Little about what changes in the law can be made. While Andrew Little is ruling out revoking the right to silence, he is looking at other options.

"Unless you're gonna introduce quite draconian measures, I don't know how effective that would be," Minister Little says.